KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that fire brigade of the KMC is made better with modern machinery and equipments this is important to control on fire immediately anywhere when fire erupt.

He said this while addressing a meeting on the provision of modern equipment to the fire brigade in his office on Monday.

This is essential to give such equipment to fire brigade which are used all over the world for extinguishing fire, he said and added that fire brigade is an important department and it is necessary for a city as big as Karachi where high rise buildings and industry zones are located and it is very important for fire brigade every second if fire erupts in the city.

He said: “We are making our fire brigade better and modern.” Giving presentation the chief marketing officer of local firm Rashid Alam said a new device ice ball is introduced first time in Pakistan for putting off fire which is used in the world in such operations.

This automatic device is capable for this work and it can start working within five seconds in the remit of nine kilometer, he informed and said this can put off fire in plastic, petrol, gas, oil and chemicals and short circuit fire.

The mayor said that fire brigade in the world is considering the main department of municipal corporations and it needs to be updated according to requirements.

The meeting was attended by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, Director Municipal Service Nauman Arshad, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin Ahmed, Director Vehicle Fareed Tajik and other officers.