ISLAMABAD - The PTI led coalition government is all set to present the mini budget in National Assembly today (Tuesday) to generate additional revenue and cut development budget to restrict the fiscal deficit.

Prior approval of the cabinet will be taken at a special meeting to be held on the same day before presenting the proposals in the lower house of the Parliament. The PTI-led government had decided to amend the Finance Bill 2018-19 to make it realistic, as the last PML-N government had presented a budget based on half-cooked data. The mini budget will be made effective from second quarter (starting from October) of the current fiscal year.

Background discussions with the officials have revealed that government has decided to withdraw tax concessions given to salaried class by previous government, enhance regulatory duties on imported commodities and slashing Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The government wants to restrict the soaring budget deficit of the country, which had touched historic level Rs2260 billion or 6.6 percent of the GDP during previous year. The government had projected that budget deficit could surge to Rs2400 billion as against the target of Rs1880 billion if the corrective measures were not taken.

The previous PML-N government had given sweeping tax cuts to low salary earners, raising the exemption threshold almost three times to Rs1.2 million from Rs400,000. However, the PTI government will reduce the slab from Rs1.2 million to Rs0.8 million. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had estimated that aforementioned concessions had caused Rs100 billion revenue shortfall for the national exchequer. “We have decided to rationalise the exemption threshold, and it will not impact the low income earners,” said an official of the Federal Board of Revenue.

The government may also target the non-taxpayers of the country. The proposed amendments also include an upward revision in withholding tax rates for non-filers in order to bring them into tax net. The FBR is also considering revising rates on cigarettes.

The government is also considering a proposal of imposition of one percent regulatory duty on all import items. It has been proposed to enhance further regulatory duties on 1,500 tariff lines. There is also a proposal to impose wealth tax on moveable assets.

The government is working to reduce down federal development programme to about Rs775 billion from Rs1,030 billion set in the budget 2018-19. This would provide about Rs250-255 billion or 25 percent saving to the government.