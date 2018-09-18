Share:

LAHORE - PTI government has decided to introduce a two-tier local government system by doping away with the middle tier of Tehsil municipal administration.

The new system will operate at the district and union council level with clear segregation of powers between the two tiers.

The rural areas will have village councils whose jurisdiction will be determined on the lesser population basis.

Thirty percent annual development funds of the provincial government will be spent on the development projects to be executed by the new local bodies. A councilor will be empowered to identify development schemes costing up to Rs 10 million.

These decisions were taken a meeting chaired by Senior Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan who also holds the portfolio of Local Government department. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Secretary Local Government Arif Anwar Baloch and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that new proposals were also under considerations in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. These proposals will be finalized in the coming week, he said.

The minister directed local government authorities to make clear segregation of powers among the provincial local government department and the two tiers at the local level. He said district government should be responsible for mega projects while the village councils should undertake the smaller projects. He said union councils would comprise 11 members with powers generate funds at the local level.

Also, Senior Minister during this meeting expressed his displeasure over poor state of cleanliness in Lahore.

He directed the Special Secretary to take action on it on urgent basis. Aleem Khan also directed to interrogate the solid waste and management companies and take action against the officials responsible for this laxity.