MIRPURKHAS - Kherao Shakh tail end growers staged a protest against acute shortage of irrigation water at local press club on Monday.

The protest was led by Shahnawaz Halepota and Murad Marri, carrying banners and placards and raised slogans against the irrigation department. Talking to the media they said that they were facing shortage of water at tail ended areas.

They said that water was being sold to big landlords after receiving heavy bribe and landlords of head of Shakh, resultantly, their thousands of acres of land changed into barren.