Share:

LONDON - Eden Hazard can score 40 goals this season and win the Premier League Golden Boot, according to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri after the Belgium forward scored a hat-trick to maintain the club's perfect start to the season. Sarri believes Hazard can become the best player in Europe and outstrip even arch poachers Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah following his three goals in a 4-1 victory against Cardiff on Saturday. "We have spoken and I told him he can score 40 goals," he said. "He has to improve some things, but he can do it." Hazard himself has hailed Olivier Giroud as the world's best target man. "Olivier's a target man, maybe the best in the world, I think so," said Hazard. "When he gets the ball he can hold the ball and we can go in deep with him, so for us it's a pleasure to play with him."