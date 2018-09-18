Share:

Man swindled out of money

OKARA: A man was swindled out of Rs375,000 by fraudulent persons at Bhola Chishti village on Monday. Saleem Razaq submitted an application to the Haveli police that suspects-Asif Ali, Abdul Qayyum Muzamil, Sohail, Nawaz, and Rao Sajid-asked him to accompany them for free treatment for his mental illness. But they deprived him of Rs375,000. The Haveli police registered a case against the fraudulent persons.–Staff Reporter

Nine of inter-district gang arrested

OKARA: The district police arrested nine outlaws belonging to an inter-district dacoit gang and recovered cash and weapons from them. It was conveyed to the media by DSP Renala Khurd Mian Haroon Yousuf at Shergarh on Monday. He said that some time ago, incidents of dacoity and robbery had enormously increased in the area. On the orders of District Police Officer Zishan Asghar, a special police team was formed which traced out nine members of an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested them. The police team recovered Rs685,000 and weapons from them. The accused confessed to have been involved in 29 theft and robbery incidents. "Four of their accomplices are still at large for whose arrest the police are conducting raids," the DSP said.–Staff Reporter

'Corrupt' patwari held

GUJRANWALA: A patwari was held by a team of Anti Corruption Establishment for his alleged involvement in a corruption case on Monday. A citizen, Ahmed, gave an application that Patwari Khizar Hayat while computerizing the land record deliberately missed his five acre land in the record. When he contacted the said patwari he received Rs45,000 from him as bribe for correction of the land record. "But still the accused has not corrected the land record of his land," he alleged. During investigation, the allegation levelled against the patwari got proved and an Anti Corruption team arrested him.–Staff Reporter

Police conduct flag march

SAMBRIAL: The Sambrial Police on Monday carried out a flag march here in the city and suburbs to create a sense of security among the public a head of Youm-e-Ashur. The personnel of Sambrial Model Police Station, Airport Police Station and Begowala Police Station took part in the flag march. The flag march was conducted on police patrolling vans, jeeps and motorbikes by dozens of police men. On the occasion, DSP Sheikh Shoukat told the newsmen that the police have made comprehensive security arrangements to ensure peace during Muharram. He said that police will strictly monitor streets, rooftops, roads and other routes of the processions.–Staff Reporter

Journo robbed of cash, valuables

SHARAQPUR SHARIF: Shaukat Naz, general secretary of Sheikhupura Press Club, was robbed of cash and other valuables near Javed Nagar on Lahore-Sheikhupura Road on Monday. According to details, Shaukat Naz and his son were on the way back home from Lahore on a motorbike. Near Javed Nagar, some robbers came on motorcycles and snatched a mobile phone, cash, and motorcycle's key from Shaukat Naz. They fled firing shots into the air. Sheikhupura Press Club President Shehbaz Khan and all the other journalists protested against the incident.–Staff Reporter