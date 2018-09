Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hyderabad finished day one against Bahawalpur at 16-1 in the Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 round five match here at National Ground on Monday.

Earlier batting first, Bahawalpur were all out for 240. Naveed Ahmed slammed 136. Noman Akbar captured 3-64, Waqas Ashiq 2-30 and M Aizaz 2-57. At Marghazar Ground, Lahore Whites made 121-7 against Rawalpindi with M Arsalan scoring 45. M Shawaiz took 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14 and Sheraz Khan 2-52. Earlier, Rawalpindi were all out for 168 with Awais Abid hitting 52 and Mubasir Khan 46. Hashim Ibrahim grabbed 5-49, M Arsalan 3-21 and Abdul Qayyum 2-42. At Mirpur Stadium, AJK, Faisalabad Region made 142-2 against AJK, who, batting first, were all out for 152. Shahid Ahmed made 46 and Hassan Azmat 34. Asim Iqbal clinched 5-57 and Suliman Shafqat 3-30.