MIRPUR (AJK) - The three-day International Science Conference concluded in AJK's capital town on Monday with the firm resolve to cope with the challenges in natural sciences, climate and biodiversity with knowledge and research to make the planet a better place to live in.

"Keeping in view the fact that there is no planet 'B' the scientists have to work together for the betterment of the human being," it was also the buzz of the conference, held under the auspices of the state-run University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The largely attended global science moot ended with strong recommendations and emphasis that insufficient protected area for massive eco system should immediately be increased, inadequate management practices related to issues that need to be changed immediately, major areas that host the maximum biodiversity are located along the LOC, where the researchers do not have access; they cannot get enough biodiversity data of this area; and construction of small dams on all streams and rivers of AJK to enhance ground water recharge that increase the discharge of the springs.

"Deforestation is a burning issue that must be treated with plantation all over AJK. Garbage collection and management should be implemented immediately," the conference suggested.

While addressing the concluding session, Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Dilnawz Ahmed Gardezi as the chief guest said that the students and faculty members were provided with the opportunity due to the conferences to interact with the scientists of international repute.

"New Ideas and new plans were generated during such events," he added. He also lauded the quality of research papers and posters presented in the conferences as they reflect global issues in a scientific manner.

The chief guest welcomed the international delegates and urged them to play their role to lessen the miseries of people of Indian held Kashmir. He said, "People of Indian held Kashmir are subjected to Indian State terrorism and violations of human right therefore, the world should take notice of atrocities perpetrated by Indian Army.

The guest of honour Dr Munir Uzturk from Turkey termed the conference a big step towards international collaborations and shared knowledge. He appreciated the quality of research papers presented by young scholars in the conference and the conducive atmosphere provided by the University for the conference participants. He said, "The hospitality of the officials of the UAJK will remain etched in the memories of the participants of the conference."

The vice chancellor UAJK Dr Muhamamd Kaleem Abbasi while addressing the conference said, "Contentment in creativity and contribution is death to the souls, human progress and developments. We are facing serious challenges in daily life, lifesaving drugs, water scarcity, damaged global eco-system, climate change and global warming, increasing human populations with already decreasing natural resources."

He also stressed on the importance of applied knowledge and creativity, innovations translation, application, impact and sincerity, which is the only solution to the modern-day challenges.