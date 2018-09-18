Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board needs urgent attention of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida MIrza, as for the last month or so, the entire complex is presenting deserted look and employees don’t bother to attend offices.

The PSB employees never bother follow rules and regulations and despite knowing that the new government under Imran Khan has announced to take stern actions against violators and those, who shirk work, the PSB employees are still in no mood to abide by the rules. The South Asian Games are a few months away while the pathetic performances of Pakistani contingents in Commonwealth, Islamic Games and Asian Games are more than enough to open the eyes. The athletes blame PSB for short-term training camps so the question arises here that why not a single camp of any game is started yet?

On this, DDG Technical and Training M Azam Dar, who is also PSB Director Media, said: “As far as PSB staff is concerned, a notification in this regard has already been issued by the Deputy Director General Administration as Acting PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim has taken strict notice against the violators. The IPC Minister has also given directives to run the PSB affairs smoothly. I agree that majority of staff is still not paying any heed, but they have to face the music soon.

“As far as training camps are concerned, we have time and again written letters to respective federations to send suggestions and we are ready to provide them with best facilities, but the federations keep on sleeping till the eleventh hour and blame the PSB for their negligence. I can assure you all that we have best coaches and infrastructure and we are determined to ensure long-term training camps under top coaches.

“We are facilitators and we can write to the federations or POA in this regard. And if we take things in our hands, then POA and federations start pointing fingers at us. After Asian Games and meeting with PM in the presence of IPC Minister and Secretary, where not only DG and I was present, the PM made it very clear that government is giving top most priority to improve standard of sports and athletes while it is ready to provide whatever the federations want us to do. In the meeting with POA, we also made it very clear that the PSB is bound to help and don’t want to interfere. Now it is duty of federations and POA to send suggestions and start training without any further delay,” he added.

Azam said the 3rd Summer Youth Games are scheduled to be held from October 6 at Buenos Aires, Argentina. A joint meeting was held on September 15 at Olympic House, Lahore to discuss the participation of Pakistani athletes in these games. The meeting was attended by M Shafique, M Azam Dar, Amjad Amin Butt, Arshad Sattar, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed and M Jahangir.

“Pakistan youth took part in various cadets and youth international competitions during 2016 and 2017 and based on their performances, the organising committee in consultation with international federations concerned confirmed the participation of Pakistan through universality places in shooting, weightlifting and wrestling. Three sportspersons have been nominated by their respective federations, who achieved the minimum qualification standard. Pakistan has submitted the final entries of Farhan Amjid (weightlifting), Inayat Ullah (wrestling), Nubaira Babur (shooting) and three officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that baseball player Syed Aqib Sherazi has also been selected by IOC to represent Pakistan as ‘young change maker’ (youth ambassador) for the said games while the national training camps have already been established at Lahore and Karachi.

“The boarding, lodging and travelling expenses of the contingent will be borne by the organising committee while the travel arrangements from Lahore to Buenos Aires and back have been completed. The contingent will proceed on October 2, which will return from Buenos Aires on October 19 and return home on October 21. The PSB will provide uniform and daily allowance to seven-member contingent,” Azam concluded.