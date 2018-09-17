Share:

The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, Imran Khan in his first visit to Karachi, has vowed to uproot all the problems the city and its people are facing. Karachi is a metropolis; hence its challenges are also unique. Some of the leading issues that the dwellers of Karachi are facing include street crimes, which are on the rise once again, water scarcity, cleanliness.

It seems that PM is determined to respect the mandate that the people of Karachi has given to his party. He, therefore, wants to bring Karachi to par with other metropolises in the world. However, it is easy saying than done. Merely issuance of directions to the relevant authorities is not going to fix the issues of the financial capital of Pakistan. For addressing the problems of the city, PM needs to make a dedicated task force that can inform the PM of the progress of district administration in the city.

Before anything else, the residents of Karachi are in dire need of security. Despite the rangers operation some time ago, the street crimes are once again on the rise in the city. For this purpose, Khan needs to oversee the performance of the law and order agencies closely. Lack of a secure environment in the past had adversely affected the economic activity of the financial hub of the country. Khan needs to restore the confidence of the investors who have shifted their businesses either to other cities or abroad.

Furthermore, the city has poor waste disposal management. The city presents a view of a large heap of debris. Ensuring a green and clean Karachi is what is needed the most at the moment. PM knows this very well as he has already identified it as one of the burning issues that the people of the city are facing. Before launching any other developmental project, it will be better if Karachi is made clean.

Also, the residents of the city find it a challenge to find water for daily usage. The shortage of water to the resident of Karachi has transformed into a kind of water crisis. It is a shame that even in the twenty-first century, people are unable to get one of their fundamental rights at their doorsteps.

According to the last two annual surveys conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Karachi has been named among the least liveable cities in the world. Can Imran deliver on the promises that he has made to the people of Karachi and make Karachi like any other metropolis in the world? Time is the best teller. We can only wish him luck and hope for the best.