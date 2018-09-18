Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence counsel of Sharif family Khawaja Harris has pleaded to the court to make Mutual Legal Assistance agreed with Saudi Arabia on May 31, 2017 as part of court record during hearing of Al-Azizia corruption reference.

The Accountability Court resumed hearing of Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference against Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

On opposition of the NAB prosecutor to make that MLA part of the court record, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik sought arguments from both the sides on Tuesday (today).

The defence counsel continued cross questioning Panama JIT head Wajid Zia. Harris enquired as to who were present when Volume 10 of the JIT report was sealed.

Zia replied that he did not remember who were present the moment when Volume 10 was sealed. The defence counsel further enquired as to where was the court’s ruling in accordance of which Volume 10 was sealed. On this query, the NAB prosecutor stated that if the defence has objections for not receiving Volume 10, the defence should have filed petition at that time to get access to Volunme10. The defence cannot ask questions regarding this issue with the witness, he argued.

On this occasion, Khawaja Harris pointed out that he had been raising this question to ascertain a fact as mentioned by the witness in cross questioning, adding that it was his right to ask questions to prove that relevant fact.

Khawaja Harris also enquired of the key witness that the JIT report was submitted on July 10 and the case was fixed for hearing in the apex court, was the witness present in any of the hearings held in the Supreme Court. The defence counsel also enquired of Zia that was he there in the court when a copy of Volume 10 was shown to him in the apex court.

The NAB prosecutor further objected, stating that Wajid Zia was not part of that hearing in the Supreme Court.

The defence counsel pointed out that as per witness Volume 10 was sealed whereas it was even shown to him in the court’s hearing. On this issue, Judge Accountability Court remarked that any question could not be asked of the witness about hearings in which he was not present. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for today.