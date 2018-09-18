Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has expressed the hope that Japan would help create economic activities in Pakistan through participation in CPEC and investment in maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors.

He was talking to Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai here on Monday.

The Defence Minister also appreciated the role of Japan in the promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asian Region.

Pervez Khattak also commended the efforts of Japanese Government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues.

The Defence Minister mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration.

He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate terrorism especially the success of Operations Zarb-e-Azab, Radd-ul-Fasad and Khyber-IV.

The Japanese Ambassador on the occasion assured of his Government’s continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.