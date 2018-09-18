Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing on Monday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem at his office to discuss bilateral issues.

Dr Naseem said that Pakistan and China shared a very special and close relationship while Pakistan valued China as its most reliable friend and partner. He said that Pak-China friendship had evolved into an 'All weather strategic partnership'.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has added yet another dimension to the already strong bilateral relations and it is expected to bring high dividends to both countries, said Dr Naseem.

Both the sides agreed to enhance the collaboration at people-to-people level which includes interaction between the educational institutes, academia and young generation.

Dr Naseem suggested to the Chinese ambassador that disputes between Chinese and Pakistani businessmen, whether pertaining to CPEC or otherwise, should be settled amicably. "Only in matters where an amicable consensus is not reached, a special dispute resolution mechanism should be agreed between the two countries where the arbitral tribunal should have two judges, arbitrators, consultants or conciliators, one from China and one from Pakistan," an official statement quoted Dr Naseem said.

He also suggested that no dispute between China and Pakistan should be taken to any international forum, but both the countries should develop own mechanism to settle the disputes.

The minister further suggested that in all commercial disputes, the award should be either in Pakistani Rupees or the Chinese Yuan or a common currency might be devised.

The minister further stressed that Pakistan had every capacity to train Chinese lawyers and businessmen in international legal and commercial documentation which will help them in contesting their cases abroad.

Dr Naseem also suggested that if Pak-China experimentation of a dispute settlement mechanism becomes a success, this forum could also serve the entire region including Central Asia, Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing also appreciated the suggestions of the law minister and reiterated his government's desire to work closely with the new government of Pakistan.

He emphasised to further strengthen Pakistan-China bilateral relations. He said that China valued its relations with Pakistan and wanted to work with the country for development of the entire region.