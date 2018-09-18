Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Committee headed by the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, had meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated Rs10 million to the PM Dam Fund.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Vice President Zeshan Khalil and Executive Committee Members, presented the cheque of Rs10 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"This zeal and courage is required to put the country on the rails of progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Imran Khan said and hailed the gesture shown by the LCCI. He described the ongoing water crisis as the biggest challenge confronting the country. He said that if new water reservoirs are not built within seven years, the country would be facing a drought-like situation.

The prime minister said Pakistan had only two major dams as compared to 84,000 in China and 5,000 in India.

Due to lack of storage capacity, 80 per cent or river water went to waste within a period of two and half month.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that under prime minister's vision of economic and social justice that is being echoed by masses, Pakistan would not only be able to tackle the economic challenges but also emerge as the economic power house of South Asia by growing at above 8percent.