These local car companies are turning out like mafia. Supreme Court of Pakistan should take action against them they use people amounts for more than eight months and if someone wants to pay full amount they are having policy of own which is not less than two hundred thousand. If you have booked your car which means you freeze your car price at that time but here in Pakistan we have to pay all that difference which is increased within that eight months. The government must think of this problem and sort out it as soon as possible.

FAHAD HASSAN,

Sargodha, August 29.