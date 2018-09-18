Share:

KHAIRPUR - Custodian of darghah Hajjan Shah axed to death near Tharoshah over land dispute the other day. Some armed persons attacked with axes on the custodian of darghah Hajjan Shah in katcha area in the jurisdiction of Bhago Dero police station and thrown the body of deceased in a garden. Police shifted Tharo Shah Hospital for autopsy.

Sayed Kamil Shah, brother of the deceased informed police that land dispute was running with Kalhoro community and he alleged that Nawab Kalhoro and others killed his brother.

Bhagho Dero Police raided on the house of Nawab Kalhoro and arrested and brought him to police station. Police did not register the case of incident till the filing of story.