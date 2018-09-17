Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was shot dead over a minor issue at Syed Bus Terminal, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli, informed sources on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anees. Police registered case and begun investigation. According to sources, two friends were sitting in a vehicle and discussing some matter when all of sudden they started fighting with each other. They said Asif whipped out his pistol and opened firing on Anees killing him on the spot. The killer managed to escape from the scene while the police and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) visited crime scene and collected evidences and moved the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

Police lodged a murder case against Asif and are raiding to arrest the killer, sources said. In Islamabad, unknown robbers stormed a computer shop located in Blue Area and stole 100 lap tops. According to detail, a gang of robbers stormed into a computer shop and took away 100 laptops by smashing the locks of the shop. The owner approached local police for legal action against the robbers. Police lodged case and began investigation.

Similarly, an auto theft gang lifted a tractor trolley from Radio Colony, the precinct of PS Sihala. The victim appeared before police and registered a complaint that he parked tractor trolley at Rashid Building from where unknown men pilfered the trolley.