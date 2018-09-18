Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has given 60 days deadline to tehsil headquarters hospitals across the province for improving performance.

Chairing meeting of CEOs of District Health Authorities and Medical Superintendents of THQ Hospitals on Monday, she said that ACRs of medical officers and those of administrative doctors would be written on the basis of their attitude towards patients.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed making blood banks in all public hospital functional. She said that fresh stock of medicines has been dispatched to all districts. She said that forensic audit of stock would be conducted. She directed avoiding unnecessary referral to Lahore as there were many hazards in shifting patients in critical conditions. In future, she said, specialists will mention in written that there was no sufficient facility for treatment and that referring to major hospitals was unavoidable.

She also directed appointing focal persons in all THQ hospitals within two days.