Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for National Health Services (NHS) on Monday vowed to provide the building to Federal Medical and College (FMDC) within one year. The minister, Aamir Kiyani said this while addressing the annual convocation of FMDC held here. The minister said that he will inform the Prime Minister regarding the building issue of the college and will try to provide it within one year to the students. “A huge complex in F-9 Park is also vacant and I will try it to allot to FMDC so the next batch of students can get medical education in a better environment,” he said.

The minister said that the health sector is facing serious problems and has been neglected since the past 70 years. He said that the country needs 900000 nurses and paramedic staff but the current strength in the country is only 100000. He said the number of problems have been identified and the ministry is all set to face and address the challenges.

The minister appreciated the parents and teachers of the graduates for their patience, understanding, sacrifices and support during these challenging, but rewarding, years at the college. “Although your guidance, comfort and encouragement certainly will continue to be sought and appreciated in the years to come, you can rejoice in the gradual return to “normalcy” with no more long nights of studying, get-togethers unattended and trips untaken”, he said.

The minister said that despite a number of issues, 53 graduates from Federal Medical and Dental College have already passed FCPS part 1 exam and University MS/MD part 1 exam, in only 6 months of completion of their house job. The minister said that he is determined to enhance the importance of research and development throughout doctors’ working lives with special emphasis on the medical academics. “This can deliver important medical innovations that improve patient care and deliver in the longer term.

Our patients deserve the best-trained doctors and nurses in the world, and this is what our government believes.

We will support our doctors to deliver compassionate care through providing them with the training, support and skills they need to take this agenda forward,” he said.