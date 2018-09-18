Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal said that the top most priority of the accountability watchdog was to ensure merit, transparency and take cases of mega corruption to their logical conclusion as per law.

Chairing a meeting to analyse monthly performance of regional bureaus, he said that the NAB was firmly committed to make Pakistan corruption free. All resources are being utilised to root out corruption from the country, he said.

In the meeting, performance of regional bureaus, prosecution, operation division and all departments of NAB was reviewed.

The chairman said the corruption was main hurdle in progress of the country. NAB has deposited Rs297 billion in the national exchequer since its inception, he said, adding that the NAB had prescribed a time limit for culminating cases, inquiries and investigations. He said that youth were future of Pakistan; therefore, the NAB wanted to aware them about the ill effects of corruption at very early age. NAB has established over 55,000 character building societies in various universities and colleges aimed at educating the youth about corruption impacts, he added. He said that performance of regional bureaus of NAB was being monitored on 3, 6 monthly and annual basis.

He appreciated the efforts of regional bureaus for elimination of corruption and directed them to redouble their efforts of recovering the looted money.