Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Nepra has initiated legal proceedings against K-Electric over poor maintenance of network and safety measures, said a spokesman of the Authority here Monday.

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy Muhammad Umar had lost his both hands after high-tension wires fell on him outside his home in Ahsanabad area, a town adjacent to Gulshan-e-Maymar on August 24.

To the astonishment of many, the regulator had turned a blind eye to over 850 such cases in the past five years.

Umar was critically injured and his parents rushed him to hospital where he underwent an hours-long surgery resulting in amputation of his both arms.

In its latest report, the Nepra has claimed that since 2012-13 to 2016-17 a total of 859 fatal accidents took place which involved both Discos and K-Electric employees. In 2016-17, as many as 147 accidents took place involving Discos and K-Electric employees. LESCO was on the top of such incidents list with 29 incidents followed by Sepco with 20, Pesco 20, Gepco 16, Iesco 15, Fesco 15, Qesco 11, Mepco 10, K-electric 8 and Hesco with 3 accidents.

However, a Nepra official requesting anonymity said the authority had regularly been taking notice of the incidents and issuing show cause notices to all the concerned Discos. The Nepra has also been making it part of the performance report of the Discos.

Meanwhile, the Nepra spokesman said that the authority took immediate action on poor maintenance of network and safety measures by K-Electric especially with respect to fragile 11KV feeders and directed K-Electric to submit a detailed report of the incident under the performance standards along with causes and reasons of such events immediately through fax.

However, K-Electric did not bother to respond and required report was not submitted despite lapse of stipulated time period. In view of foregoing, the authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against K-Electric and accordingly a notice has been issued to K-Electric for failure to comply with safety standards under Nepra laws and failure to provide the required information to its regulator, the spokesman said.

Responding to Nepra’s legal action, the K-Electric (KE) spokesman reiterated that illegal hook connections and encroachments around power infrastructure was a severe public safety hazard. The power utility had also identified illegal settlements/encroachments around power infrastructure across its network to concerned authorities for immediate action.

The spokesperson said, “KE ensures strict compliance to respective safety protocols and procedures. It also appeals to the public for their own safety to maintain distance from power infrastructure including electric lines, transformer and poles. Alongside a public awareness campaign based on potential safety hazards of hook connections and encroachments around power infrastructure is also being carried out on multiple platforms.”

According to KE spokesperson, “While KE’s consistent efforts to curb the menace of power theft and illegal abstraction coupled with investment and upgradation have resulted in making almost 70 percent of its network exempted from loadshedding, the encroachments and illegal settlements around power infrastructure remain a critical challenge - creating a hazardous environment. The KE continues to seek strong government support and rigorous enforcement for immediate removal of all such unplanned settlements, illegal networks and encroachments so that public safety is not compromised.”