ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here on Monday said that there is no plan to dissolve Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). PTA is a fully committed to provide better services to the consumers for the promotion of digital technology and telecommunication sector, he told while talking to APP. Replying to a question, he said PM Imran Khan has given the directions to enhance the capacity of institution to provide facilities to public. He further said that the government wants to regulate the telecommunication industry and is committed to ensure efficiency in the system.