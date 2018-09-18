Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan deaf cricket team continued its dazzling run in a tri-nation series with a four wicket win over India and notched up its second successive victory against the arch-rivals on Monday at Dhaka.

Pakistan deaf team is the undefeated side of the event in its so far three outings, beating hosts Bangladesh by 38 runs in the inaugural tie, followed by massive 101 runs win over India, said the information made available here on Monday.

Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat which scored 97 runs in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Santosh 21 and Manjeet 16 were the top scorers from the Indian side. Pakistan Captian Qamar Naveed took three wickets as Naeem and Jabbar claimed two wickets each. Usman Ameer and Bilal Tariq got one wicket apiece.

Pakistan achieved the target for the loss of six wickets in 18.4 overs. Qamar Naveed stroked unbeaten 38 not out followed by useful contributions from Bilal Yousaf 18 and Sohail 6.

From India, Manjeet snapped up two wickets two and Virender got one wicket. Pak captain Qamar was declared the Man of the Match for his all-round performance. Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in its last league match on September 19.