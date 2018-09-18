Share:

ISLAMABAD - An eight-member Pakistan tenpin bowling team will participate in the World Tour Championship 2018 to take place in Thailand from September 23 to 27.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman said Pakistan team will depart to Thailand from Karachi on September 22. “Pakistani team is participating for the first time in World Tour Championship,” he said.

He said Pakistan team includes Ijaz, Sikandar Hayat, Ali Suria, Aleem Agha, Ahmed Saldera, Daniyal Shah, Afzal Akhtar and Amjad Mehmood. “Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) executive committee held in 2015 and a plot was approved for the construction of an international-level bowling club, whose case was also forwarded to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) but unfortunately, no development has been done so far on the matter. “I urge the government to follow-up our case and take necessary steps for the allotting of land and construction of bowling club,” he said and added: “If an international bowling club is built, we can rope in players of around 40 to 50 countries for international tournaments in Pakistan.”