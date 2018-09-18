Share:

SARGODHA - PML-N Member of National Assembly Ch Hamid Hameed among 35 accused on Monday absconded from the sessions court as their bail petition was dismissed in case of delivering speeches and chanting slogans against the Pak Army and judiciary.

The police had filed the case against MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and other 220 PML-N activists over the charges of delivering sparking speeches and chanting slogans against the state institutions during a protest on July 25, 2018 elections.

They are accused of raising slogans against judiciary and army and resorting to violence to get results from the RO office. Hameed was elected on PML N ticket and during counting of postal papers he alleged that army had manipulated ballots against PML-N nominees. The MNA along with 34 other accused was on ad-interim bail earlier granted by the court. However, Addition Session Judge Afzal Faheem yesterday rejected their pre-arrest bail petition.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court adjourned five cases against 269 workers of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) till 25th of September and 2nd of October. Sargodha Mianwali and Khushab districts police had filed cases against PAT chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri and 269 workers over the charges of riot, ransacking and torching a police station and police mobiles during the protests in August 2014. The court has already declared Dr Tahirul Qadir as proclaimed offender in these cases.

Furthermore, Additional Sessions Judge Sargodha Farhan Mudassar granted one day extension to the ad-interim bail of PML-N MNA Dr Zulfiquar Bhatti, his wife and two sons in a case filed by Dr Zulfiquar Bhatti's ex-wife Amrozia over the charges of torture and other allegations. Cantonment police had registered the case.

In Sialkot, the police arrested five accused for selling and flying the kites in various parts of Sialkot city. Police have sent accused Imran, Iqbal, Nasir Mehmood behind bars.

The Sialkot deputy commissioner inspected the health facilities being provided for the patients at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Chawinda and Basic Health Units (BHUs) Chobara and Kingra.

The DC directed the officials concerned to improve the standard of health facilities as well. A team of Minerals Department, led by Field Inspector Muhammad Sadique, raided at Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal near Daska. Team caught red handed eight accused while stealing sand from the canal and loading in their tractor-trolleys.

Police have sent Shakeel, Salamat Ali, Zeeshan Arshad, Ghazanfar Ali, Kala, Ghazanfar, Javaid and Imran Hadayat behind bars. Police also seized their tractor-trolleys.