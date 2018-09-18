Share:

BADIN - Badin Press Club organised a ceremony in honour of prominent poet of Sindh Dr Akash Ansari on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Akash Ansari said that the people of Sindh have always honoured to writers, intellectuals and poets. He said he was ailing critically but he was relieved of the chronic disease for the sake of prays of people of Sindh and blessing of Almighty Allah.

He said that in dictatorship even in democracy poets and intellectuals would have to play vital role to resolve the issues. Akash said that health facilities was dream only for poor but those were facilitated in private clinics and hospitals where poor could not afford expensive medical treatment.

He said that he was blessed new life. He expressed his future strategy and said he intend to pen-down in connection of ‘Shah jo Risalo’ and bibliography.

Addressing the event, renowned poet Hafiz Nizamani said that Dr Akash relieved of the disease due to prays of people and sincere friends. He said that they feel pleasure of good health of Dr Akash.

Badin Press Club President Tanveer Ahmed Arain said that Dr Akash has lot of contribution in poetry and for his poetry people of Sindh created awareness for justification and rights while his poetry of affection was laudable.

The ceremony was attended by writers, literary figures and representatives of social organisations.­