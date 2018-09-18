Share:

LAHORE - The Bahawalpur chief engineer for irrigation transferred four sub engineers allegedly under political pressure just days after their posting.

The transfers were made a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed civil servants in Islamabad and said, "I assure you that we will protect our bureaucracy from political pressure.”

Sub Engineers Association, Bahawalnagar, President Malik Akhtar told this scribe, “Transfers were made in sheer violation of rules and the prime minister’s vision.”

He said, “If we serve the agenda of political leaders then it is ok, otherwise we have to face illegal transfers. If the transfers are not withdrawn, we have the right to protest against the decision.”

Sub Engineers Akhtar Kahlon, Atta ur Rehman, Hassan Feroz and Rana Tahir were transferred from Bahawalpur to Dahranwala, Lodhranwala to Minchanabad, Minchanabad to Lodhranwala and Dahranwala to Bahawalpur, respectively. All four sub engineers were transferred after posting of not more than 15 days due to reasons best known to Bahawalpur Chief Engineer Riaz Shahid.

A sub engineer seeking anonymity said that Superintending Engineer (SE) Ghulam Rasool Gohar called a meeting of Sub Engineers, XENs and SDOs and directed all Sub Engineers to change themselves and deliver. He further said that all canal outlets of Murad Canal should be fixed which were damaged by influential landlords of the area. On which subordinates argued that by doing so political people of the area and landlords will put pressure on them and they would be transferred from their positions. But SE Ghulam Rasool said, “Don’t worry. I am here. Nobody will disturb you and you will serve as usual.” After that above mentioned sub engineers repaired the water outlets at Murad Canal and locals of the area gathered there and put up resistance but due to presence of local police they could not hinder the work. Then the locals telephoned their political leaders who assured them on phone that officers involved in repair of canal outlets would be no more on their seats by tomorrow. After couple of days those two officials were transferred on the phone calls of political leaders.

Those affected believe that they were transferred on phone call of Irrigation Minister Mohsin Laghari and Food Minister Sami Ullah Ch. When contacted, the irrigation minister did not respond and Sami Ullah Ch. said that transfers were made on directions of the Punjab chief minister. To a question about the prime minister’s vision that there will be no pressure on bureaucracy, he said, sub engineers do not fall in the bureaucracy category. The chief engineer of Bahawalpur did not attend his phone or replied to the text message.