SADIQABAD - Installed with millions of rupees, water treatment plants in different areas of Sadiqabad City have knackered and are unable to filter water.

A survey report reveals that citizens do not find even a single drop of clean drinking water because the filtration plants installed to provide them potable water have destroyed. The filtration plants were installed at Mujahid Colony, Mazhar Fareed Colony, Warand Colony, Shaheed Colony, Gharibabad, Ilyas Colony, Mohalla Faisalabad, and some other areas. Hundreds of people got clean drinking water from these plants until their destruction owing to the alleged negligence of the authorities concerned. People, especially the poor and the middle-class, are suffering from a great deal of inconvenience due to non-functioning of these plants because they are forced to buy water to drink.

Citizens demanded that the government provide clean drinking water not only to Sadiqabad but also to the hundreds of villages in South Punjab lacking the facility. They said that the government could not fulfil rights of the poor without providing them basic necessities of life at their doorsteps. "Women, children, and the elderly ones fall victims to digestive disorders and kidney diseases due to consumption of polluted water," they said, and urging the government to address their problem at the earliest.