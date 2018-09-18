Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Taj Haider Monday proposed that the funds contributed by the nation for the construction of dams should be spent on completing the final and third stage of the 100 small dams’ project in Balochistan.

In a statement, Haider said that 5 pre-qualification bids for contractors of Diamir Bhasha Dam had already been received.

“Financing offers for the required 1500 billion rupees were being solicited. Present collections of Rs3.5 billion, which may go up to Rs6 or Rs7 billion will be insignificant for financing of the Mega project. However, if this amount is spent on completion of 100 dams project in Balochistan, it will have a big impact on the life of the common man, living in remote and far flung areas of that province,” he said.

Besides the welfare of the marginalised people, he said, “this gesture will also send a message of goodwill and solidarity from the rest of the Country to Balochistan.”

Haider said every child from Karachi or Lahore contributing Rs 10 to a small dam in a remote corner of Balochistan will in fact be telling the people of Balochistan that “we are one and we care for you.”