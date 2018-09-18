Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat against construction of Kalabagh Dam .

The resolution was submitted by PPP lawmaker Taimur Talpur which stated that the Kala Bagh Dam is a controversial dam and people of the province had opposed its construction as it would affect the economy and agriculture in the province. It said that the people of the province had always opposed the construction of the dam and would continue to do so. “No dam should be constructed without the consensus of all stake holders,” it read.