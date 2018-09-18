Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said no propaganda against the armed forces and the state institutions would be tolerated.

"The provincial culture ministry would uphold social, cultural and moral values in all art and cultural activities and ensure respect of all state institutions," he said while addressing students during a Defence Day event by a private school here at the Alhamra Hall-I on Monday.

Paying tributes to the armed forces for their acts of bravery and patriotism in the wars from 1947 onwards and the war against terror in the country, he said the country's soldiers had sacrificed their today for the tomorrow of the countrymen and the motherland.

Recognising the role of youth in the defence of the country, Chohan said no enemy could harm Pakistan if the country had the youth ready to sacrifice their lives for its security and protection.

He said young men set new standards of valour and patriotism during the 1965 war. He said this year's Defence Day was observed to highlight the martyrdom of all war heroes besides those who fought to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Glorifying Aitzaz Hassan, a school-boy from Hangu, who foiled a terrorist attack on a school and saved scores of lives, Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the martyred boy deserves the highest civil award for his sacrifice.

He regetted the fact that the previous regime of Nawaz Sharif did not allow the documentry on Aitzaz Hassan to be run on Pakistan Television (PTV).

The minister disclosed, "Tthe documentary was disallowed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif because it exposed the links between the Indian intelligence agency RAW and the disbanded Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)."

The documentary on Aitzaz Hassan would soon be shown to people, he announced.

The information minister called upon the students to stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the war against corruption and terror. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the standard-bearer of Pakistan's dignity, honour and progress.

On the international front, he reiterated PTI government's stance to have cordial relations with the super power United States of America (USA), adding that the relations should be based on equality and mutual respect.

Earlier, students of Unique Schools presented national songs and a short play on the life of sepoy Maqbool Hussain, which was highly admired by the audience.

Principal Government MAO College Prof Dr Zafar Jamal, former bureaucrat and journalist Auraya Maqbool Jan and TV host Ayesha Jahanzeb were the guests of honour and also spoke on the occasion.