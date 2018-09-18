Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf awarded Senate ticket to its central leader Dr Shahzad Waseem on a Punjab seat vacated by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. A statement issued by the PTI said the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan finally gave approval of the ticket in favour of Dr Shahzad Waseem. Many from PTI members including its former provincial president Ijaz Chaudhry had submitted their nomination papers with Election Commission of Pakistan to contest the Senate election on a Punjab seat and they were aspiring to get the party ticket.–Staff Reporter

Similarly, PTI issued ticket to Shahzad Qureshi for by-poll in PS-111. The seat was vacated by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.