Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University administration Monday launched online admission system for all graduate and post-graduate academic programs from 2018 onwards. According to a press release issued here, the online admissions would be made for the very first time in the about 150 years' long history of the university, adding that the initiative would make the admission process more transparent, easy and accessible for students. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Admission Committee Chairman Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt and other officials reviewed online admission process. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed said the decision was taken to facilitate candidates from all over Pakistan who had to personally visit Punjab University for admission thus resulting in wastage of time and money. He said the candidates could apply for admission to a department from their homes.

He said the university had also ensured merit and transparency in the whole admission process. He said the online system would eliminate several problems the university faced in the past and would save time and money of the candidates.