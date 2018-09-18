Share:

RAJANPUR - The district police have chalked out a comprehensive plan for maintaining law and order situation in the district.

Talking to The Nation Rajanpur DPO Rab Nawaz said that the district police have adopted foolproof measures to thwart any terror attempt. He informed that walk through-gates and 90 CCTV cameras have been installed at routes of central majalis and mourning processions.

The police officer pointed out that the district administration has banned the entry of 49 clerics and issued gagging orders for 19 clerics to ensure tranquillity in the holy month of Muharram.

Mr Rab Nawaz informed that more than 2,200 security personnel including five DSPs, 14 Inspectors along with hundreds of volunteers are performing duty to ensure peace. "Nobody is allowed to enter the venue of majalis with body-frisking and passing through walk through gate," he pointed out. He said that a total of 508 Majalis and 209 mourning processions will be held up to Ashura across the district. "Of the total, 50 Majlis have been declared most sensitive, 20 Majalis have marked as sensitive (B category) and 435 Majlis have been put in C category," he detailed. Metal detectors and walkthrough gates have been installed on the entrance and exits of gathering and each person is being checked before entering and leaving the venue.

About sectarian harmony, the DPO said that the police effectively monitoring the entire situation and nobody would be allowed to dent the exemplary environment of peace and tranquillity. "Those found delivering speeches fanning sectarian hatred, misusing loudspeaker and distributing hate material will be dealt with sternly," he declared, warning the perpetrators of wall chalking, aerial firing, display of weapons and using tainted glass in vehicle will have to face the law.