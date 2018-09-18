Share:

LONDON - Gareth Bale has won four Champions Leagues in five years at Real Madrid, but believes the Spanish giants can be even better in their quest for a 14th European crown despite the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo. Bale has shone in the spotlight since Ronaldo's departure for Juventus, scoring in all of Real's opening three La Liga wins and providing the equaliser for Isco in a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. "Obviously it's going to be a little different from having such a big player there," Bale told British newspaper the Daily Mail. "It's maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player." "We can be even better again," Bale said and added: "Another start and another challenge. We're ready for it."