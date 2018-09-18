Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Director Major General Muhammad Saeed has stressed the need to make coordinated efforts to maintain the sanctity and security of 9th & 10th Muharram.

He was presiding over a high level meeting in Rangers Headquarters in Karachi on Monday to have the feedback of the concerned law enforcement agencies. The meeting was attended by the senior police officers, Rangers and law enforcement agencies’ personnel. The meeting thoroughly reviewed the law and order situation in the province. It was decided that routine security measures would continue, while special arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram shall be carried out.

It was decided that monitoring of all mourning processions and congregations would be ensured in each district of the province. The meeting floated recommendations of ban on pillion riding on 9th & 10th Muharram, as well as, ban on display of arms. It was also decided that all-out efforts would be ensured to counter street crimes in the metropolis.