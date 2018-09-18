Share:

SUKKUR - The teachers who passed the tests from Sindh University staged a protest against non-regularisation of their services at Sukkur Press Club on Monday.

The protest was led by Khan Muhammad Mahar, Tayyab Hussain Memon, Bashir Ahmed Khand and others. They said that 7000 candidates across Sindh had passed the tests from the Sindh University in 2011, the services have been regularised of those teachers who passed the test and belonging from only Karachi region but despite lapse of considerable period of seven year, the candidates of remaining five divisions have been deprived of from regularization, which they termed it as injustice and access with them from concerned authorities.

They demanded of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for taking immediate action for regularisation of their services in order to end the unrest situation which prevailing among the teachers who passed the tests seven years ago.

RAIDS ON DEALERS’ SHOPS

Sukkur Agriculture Deputy Director Rasool Bux Junejo conducted raids on dealers’ shops in Pano Akil to check rates lists of fertilisers and pesticides on Monday.

The team collected samples of fertilisers and pesticides from eleven dealers’ shops and sent to the Pesticide and Fertiliser Testing Laboratories for testing the standards.

The deputy director warned the dealers to do their business with honesty while keeping the stock register/ledger to record the sale and purchase on daily basis while fresh rates list may also be visible there for the information of customers otherwise, in case of violation action would be taken against them.