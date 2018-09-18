Colorful floats participate in an annual parade celebrating Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products
Participants wearing traditional costumes participate in an annual parade celebrating the southern Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products
Participants wearing traditional costumes participate in an annual parade celebrating the southern Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products
Women wearing traditional costumes participate in an annual parade celebrating the southern Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products