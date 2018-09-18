Share:





Colorful floats participate in an annual parade celebrating Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products



Participants wearing traditional costumes participate in an annual parade celebrating the southern Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products



Participants wearing traditional costumes participate in an annual parade celebrating the southern Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products



Women wearing traditional costumes participate in an annual parade celebrating the southern Narathiwat province local culture and showcasing its products