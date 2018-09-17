Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday made his inaugural address in a joint sitting of the parliament, where he presented a litany of challenges that beset the country and asked for the support of the assembled lawmakers in solving them. In many ways the president’s address echoed the one given by the Prime Minister in the august house a few weeks ago – with the government promising wide ranging reforms and the opposition doing their best to spoil the party.

Once more we witnessed what has become the default mode of recording protest by now, the walkout, by the opposition members – mostly from the Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N). While this disruption, which often stymies debate and legislation in the parliament, is rightly derided by many, on quasi-ceremonial occasions as this, the oppositions shouldn’t be begrudged their right to protest.

Regardless of this damper to the proceedings, the President went on to ask all legislators to cooperate with the government if it is to achieve its goals. This was no mere political supplication – the government needs the votes; its majority in the lower house is thin and the opposition holds sway in the upper house. Only the truly bipartisan and beneficial bills will be able to pass through the parliament without a protracted battle. While the message for the joint sitting of the parliament was necessary and simple, the implication for the government is even simpler; it needs to work with the opposition the run the ship of the state smoothly over the next term.

Which brings us to the ‘promises’ made by the President, on behalf of his party and government, to the assembled legislators. While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lacked a codified manifesto leading up to the elections – relying instead on campaigning talking points that emphasized the shortcomings of the incumbents rather than elaborated on the policies that the party will implement once in power – over the course of the past few weeks a few general themes have emerged where the party will work on priority. These are: water, austerity, corruption and the provision of health and education. Fixing the economy is not a choice, it’s a compulsion.

The President’s address emphasized the talking points of the Prime Minister and promised to fix them all. While he party should be wary of promising too much and then failing to deliver, the time for caution is now over. The PTI is firmly in power, has its handpicked members in all the important posts and has completely formed the government. From this point onwards, the government must deliver.