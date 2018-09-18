Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir on Monday visited the route of the main mourning procession to review security arrangements ahead of Ashura.

DIG (Operations) Shehzad Akbar, SP (City) Ahsan Saif Ullah, and DSP Atif Miraj also accompanied the city police chief during the route inspection. The police officers also discussed security related matters in connection with Ashura procession (Muharram 10th) with the administration of Imambargahs. They also visited different important locations of the main route.

On this occasion, CCPO Bashir Ahmad said that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to the main procession of 10th Muharram.

According to a police spokesman, mobile phone services will remain suspended on main procession the route. Aerial surveillance will also be ensured on 10th of Muharram.

Similarly, all activities of the main procession of 10th Muharram will be monitored through CCTV cameras. Any irrelevant person will not be allowed to enter main procession, the spokesman said.