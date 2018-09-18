Share:

OKARA - The plants are essential for the perpetuity of life on earth. They not only beautify the earth but also provide a healthy atmosphere for living beings. Tree plantation is the most valuable investment for the future.

These views were expressed by District and Sessions Judge Pervez Ismail Joiya while planting a sapling on the premises of district courts here the other day.

The Additional Session Judges, Civil Judges, President Bar Association Rao Abbas Adeel, General Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Chaudhry, Divisional Forest Officer Nias Ahmed, SDO Forest Iftikhar Hussain Janjua, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Shehbaz Akhtar, and Chairman Maize Board Punjab Pir Nasimuddin were also present on the occasion. Each of them planted a sapling on the district courts' premises. The DSJ said, "Trees should be planted in a large number to avoid extremities of weather and make the surroundings neat and clean." He added, "It is also a national service."