David Darden, Jr. (L) and Pam Darden take items from the home of David's mother Iris as flood water from the Little River starts to seep into her home in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence.



Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Pam Darden (in backgound) helps save items from the home as flood waters from the cresting rivers inundate the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence.



Dan Skidmoore (L) and Izeihar Eaton check on their business that is surrounded by the waters from the Little River as it crests over its banks in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence.