LONDON-Victoria Beckham was nervous before her first London Fashion Week show.

The 44-year-old designer previously showed her collections in New York, but to mark 10 years of her eponymous label, she presented her spring/summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection in the UK on Sunday, but despite her decade of success, she feels even more anxious before a show now than she did when she started.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, she said: ''I was so nervous. I get so nervous, I really do. ''You spend months and months creating the collection and I am always conscious of doing my best. I want to give my customer what she wants,

''I was very nervous because you never know what might happen. One of the girls might have fallen down the stairs or I might have fallen down! I'm just as nervous, possibly more, than I was when I first started.''

The pop star-turned-businesswoman feels she has grown with her label and ''understands'' the industry and her customers a lot more now, though she still doesn't think she knows everything.

She said: ''I have grown a lot, I understand my customer more now, I understand the business, but I continue to learn. I am like a sponge.

''Recently I have learned an enormous amount about the digital side of things and how important it is. I know how much my customer wants things and also that she wants it quickly, so the ecomm experience has to be easy and fast.

''I was a pop star going into the fashion industry, that could have gone one of two ways.

''The thing that got to me was the waiting - back at that time things weren't as instant, so you didn't see reviews until the end of the day. You don't get feedback for a long, long time; it is not as instant as it ^is now.''