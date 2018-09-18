Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vice President China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) Yang Jinjun called on Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both the sides discussed investment opportunities, offered by Special Economic Zones being implemented under CPEC. It was emphasized that Chinese firms should ensure capacity building of the local manpower by providing them with on job training and employment.

The CRCC Vice President Yang Jinjun highlighted the economic development of Pakistan through ML-1 as it is one of the strategic projects which is technically very feasible.

He was of the view that besides ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway project aims well being of the local people of Karachi.

He said his state owned company would explore opportunities to jointly work with the federal and provincial governments to ensure speedy implementation of these important projects.

On this occasion, CRCC’s hinted to work for establishment of SEZs especially in Islamabad on priority basis.

High Tech SEZs in Islamabad will be more advantageous because of its prime location and rich human resource and availability of R&D Sector.

Zafar Hassan assured full support of Ministry of Planning Development and Reform for all the CPEC projects. However, he said, for any new projects, government of Pakistan would be interested in public private partnerships and with a more innovate approach for financially feasible projects.

He also assured that Government of Pakistan is paying serious attention to have SEZs on fast track basis.

He said ML1 project has number of stations which can be monetized to generate finances for the project.

The Chinese side appreciated the improved security situation in the country which will further attract more investment in Pakistan.