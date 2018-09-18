Share:

SADIQABAD - Farmers belonging to various villages of tail-end areas complained about the overt pilfering of canal water at Gullan Miner.

Talking to media, farmers including Matlub, Ch Ilyas, Asjad, Riaz Ahmed, Adeel, and others said that they were unable to water their fields due to paucity of canal water. They alleged that the Irrigation Department officials received bribe from landlords and allowed them to steal water. "There seems no one to hold the corrupt officials accountable for their misconduct," they said, adding "We do not have water even for our routine works, let alone the cattle." They demanded that Irrigation Department's high-ups take notice of the grave situation.

Healthcare for transgender people

GUJRANWALA: Abiding by the slogan of change, the district health department has issued directions to allocate one bed in hospitals only for the transgender persons. The DHQ hospital administration has placed a notice at one bed in every ward that this bed has been fixed for the transgender people. Hospital MS Dr Irsahd Ullah told the media that the purpose of this step was to facilitate the transgender persons in a good manner. –Staff Reporter