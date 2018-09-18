Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test spinner and chief selector Iqbal Qasim believes the winner of Pakistan-India match will win the Asia Cup but said the green shirts have an edge over India due to the 2017 Champions Trophy win.

Qasim, who played in 50 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1976 to 1988, said Pak-India cricket rivalry is one of the most extreme and intensified sports rivalries in the world and obviously this match is going to be the same. “But Pakistan morale and confidence will be higher than India due to the Champions Trophy win,” he said.

He added that the Indian team will have to work harder than Pakistan in the match. Qasim, who ended his career with 171 wickets in his 50 Test matches, said both Pakistan and India are tough teams and the one, who will dominate the other first, will win the Asia Cup.

Former cricketer Aamir Sohail said Pakistan is a much tougher team than India in Asia Cup as the 2017 Champions Trophy win has boosted green-shirts morale. Aamir, who played 47 Test matches and 156 ODIs said Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win will give them more confidence when they face India in the competition. “Pakistan also has an edge over other teams as they have played in the UAE more than others,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between PCB and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2014 to play bilateral series from 2015 to 2023, he said former PCB chairman Najam Sethi had just given false hopes to the whole Pakistani nation about the Pak-India series otherwise there was no such thing on paper.

Former ICC president Zaheer Abbas said Pakistan has bright chances of winning the Asia Cup because UAE pitches are no stranger to our players. “It is their home ground and we can expect Pakistan to bring the Cup home,” he said.

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PAKISTAN TO ESTABLISH EDGE OVER INDIA

Pakistan's coming match against India in the Asia Cricket Cup on Sept 19 is an opportunity for green shirts to establish an edge over arch-rivals as both the sides have won five matches apiece in the history of the Cup.

Both the teams met eleven times in different editions of the Cup in the past and having won five encounter each with one game failing to produce a result. Pakistan won Asia Cup title twice in 2000 and 2012 compared to India's five title victories in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010 and 2016.

In the given circumstances, the match is of greater significance for Pak team to restore supremacy over India in Cup's history. As far as the statistics are concerned, the greens shirts, undoubtedly, is a far superior side to India in the one day international matches history.

Both Pakistan and India played altogether 129 matches with green shirts winning 73, losing 52 with four matches remained result less. Interestingly, the United Arab Emirates, the second home of Pakistan cricket team, is lucky for the green shirts who remained victorious in 18 matches, out of the 26 played there against India.