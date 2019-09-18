Share:

Pakistan’s celebrated novelist Kamila Shamsie having her win of Germany's Nelly Sachs award reviewed over her support of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The organizers of the German literary award decided to review the decision to honour the acclaimed novelist with $16,500 in prize money over her reiterated support for the anti-Israel movement, which they termed to be ‘anti-Semitic.’

Earlier last week, the Kartography writer rejected an offer to publicize her books in Israel. Shamsie believed that marketing her work in Israel would go against the principles of the BDS movement, which seeks to promote various types of boycotts against the state of Israel for failing to meet international directives on the Palestinian crisis.

Spiegel magazine reports the author herself had already backed out, and urged the committee to nominate someone else for the award, after her endorsement of BDS became a concern for the organizers.

The committee, as per the report, is expected to make an announcement about their decision soon.

The prize is named after the Jewish Nobel Prize laureate and poet Nelly Sachs, and honours writers that embody ‘tolerance, respect, and reconciliation’. But in Germany, pro-Palestinian sentiment is also coupled with a guilt of what Germans did to Jews during the Nazi regime. The German Federal Parliament declared last year that any support for the BDS movement would be considered ‘anti-Semitic’, one of the most extreme forms of policing the BDS movement.