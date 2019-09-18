Share:

PR Lahore - APWC Tuesday demanded government to review the decision taken by the Adviser to PM on Finance to privatise the national profitable assets. Talking to media, APWC Secretary Khurshid Ahmad said that government should immediately stop privitisation process of national assets including 747MW Guddu Power Station, National Bank of Pakistan, State Life Insurance, PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills.

These national entities had remained profitable for long years under the administration of honest and efficient professional. Further, he said, Prime Minister should review the decision of privitising the national assets else the working class would be compelled to take country wide protest.