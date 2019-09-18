Share:

According to Bangladesh's English-language daily, The Daily Star, Bangladesh will strongly raise its voice regarding Rohingya repatriation at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly so that Myanmar remains under continued global pressure to take back their citizens.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s participation in the UNGA session that started yesterday.

Bangladesh will participate in various events as the host country to Rohingya refugees and the country will raise the Rohingya issue urging the international community to unite and mount more pressure on Myanmar to resolve the crisis, he said.

Bangladesh has taken the most refugees in since the ethnic cleansing in the Rakhine State of Myanmar began, with a popular of more than 700,000 documented Rohingya living in Bangladesh. The UN warns that a genocide is on the verge of being perpetrated, as the Myanmar military continues to burn villages and force displacement of the Rohingya people.

The high-level meetings and the general debate of the 74th session of the UNGA will be held from September 24-29, he added.