ISLAMABAD - Pakistan sports journalist Amjad Aziz Malik’s book “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cricket in 70 Years” has been published.

While talking to The Nation from Peshawar on Tuesday, Malik, who is also AIPS Asia Secretary, said: “The book covers the journey of cricket in the province till 2018. One may find complete information on detailed activities and achievements of the acclaimed cricketers hailing from the province.

In a nut shell, authenticated facts about the achievements of players and their roles and services in promoting the game, the province and the country are compiled in the book. It really pays perfect tributes to heroes of cricket, who secured access to Tests, ODIs and T20s despite suffering from difficult circumstances.”

“The journey of cricket in the province, which started with stepping in by Haseeb Ahsan and embraced with the most recent entry of Shaheen Shah Afridi, is decorated with many feathers earned for the country. The roles and services of women cricketers, cricket managers and professionals, including ground-men, scorers and umpires, are also duly projected in the book. Moreover, a separate chapter is written in the book regarding fifty best cricketers of the province. The book also contains details on the international cricket matches played at the grounds of Peshawar.”

The 400-page book also carries rare photographs of well-acclaimed cricket heroes of local, national and international level. The book launching ceremonies will be held in all over the country in coming weeks,” he concluded.